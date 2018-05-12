I was on FRESH AIR this morning talking about Spring in my own garden. I have written a NEWSLETTER. Just tap the Contact Me button and I will send you the link and sign you up.

The Ammonia formula I talked about is: six part ammonia to 10 parts water. Pour it around the emerging nubs of hostas to kill off the larvae of slugs growing under the surface of the soil.

I will be doing a blog every week or so from now on.

If you missed the show today:

http://www.cbc.ca/listen/shows/fresh-air/segment/15543970