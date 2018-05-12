I was on FRESH AIR this morning talking about Spring in my own garden. I have written a NEWSLETTER. Just tap the Contact Me button and I will send you the link and sign you up.
The Ammonia formula I talked about is: six part ammonia to 10 parts water. Pour it around the emerging nubs of hostas to kill off the larvae of slugs growing under the surface of the soil.
I will be doing a blog every week or so from now on.
If you missed the show today:
http://www.cbc.ca/listen/shows/fresh-air/segment/15543970
Posted by: Marjorie
Categories:
plant maintenance
Spring
Uncategorized
I am delighted to see you have this website – learned of it on Fresh Air this morning! What a fine spring surprise. Just moved my big light green mock orange shrub last week – incredible digging, and I am still limping from the garden work. The shrub will be much happier in its new home, closer to my window so I can enjoy it more as well! Look forward to your newsletters! D
By: Diane Abbott on May 12th, 2018
at 8:33 am