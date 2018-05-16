Look for plants with white blooms, silver foliage; with variegated foliage of white and green ,they light up almost any night garden and don’t forget scent and sound (a gentle fountain murmur):

Shrubs:

Dogwood: Cornus kousa ‘Samaritan’

Silver foliage: Salix canadida pale and back lit by moonlight it is breathtaking

Marvelous scent: Daphne x ‘Eternal Fragrance’

Viburnum plicatum ‘Summer Snowflake’ when this is in bloom I don’t need any lights on in the garden.

Grass: Miscanthus sinensis ‘Autumn light’

Vines: Schizophragama hydrangeoides ‘Moonlight’

Clematis fargesioides; Sweet Autumn Clematis. And the annual Ipomea alba sometimes called Moonflower shines at night, is highly scented and the flowers open up when it’s gloomy or at night.

Other scented annuals: White Lobelia, petunia, Sweet Alyssum.

Wonderful plants for dripping out of pots:

Dichondra argentea ‘Silver Falls’ it will outline the edges of any container gracefully

Evening Scented Stock;

Nicotiana sylvestris is particularly attractive to night flying moths.

Evening Primrose and Sweet Rocket.

Bulbs: snowdrops, white daffodils, Tulipa tarda (a white species of tulip which the squirrels don’t seem to eat).

Roses: one I like very much: Rosa ‘White Licorice’ (order from Botanus)

Brilliant yellows light up at night:

Aralia cordata ‘Sun King’

Baptisia ‘American Goldfinch’

Coreposis ‘Moonlight’

Helleborus ‘Pacific Frost’ is a hellebore with almost white foliage and white blooms incredible and hard to fine. John’s Garden Centre in Uxbridge

White perennials:

Echinacea ‘White Swan’

Phlox ‘David’

Achillea millefolium ‘Moonlight’