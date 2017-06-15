My column in the Globe and Mail today (Thursday June 15, 2017) is about native plants we should be using in the garden. The illustration is of Amsonia ‘Blue Ice’ a new cultivar of our native blue star.

I saw a collection of great plant3s at John’s Garden in Uxbridge Ontario.

Johnsgarden.com

He’s sat 4300 Concession Rd 7

Uxbridge

905.862.8175