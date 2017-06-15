My column in the Globe and Mail today (Thursday June 15, 2017) is about native plants we should be using in the garden. The illustration is of Amsonia ‘Blue Ice’ a new cultivar of our native blue star.
I saw a collection of great plant3s at John’s Garden in Uxbridge Ontario.
Johnsgarden.com
He’s sat 4300 Concession Rd 7
Uxbridge
905.862.8175
Posted by: Marjorie
Categories:
Globe and Mail copy
Marjorie Suggests
Uncategorized
Great column today, thanks!
The right website address for John’s Garden is johnsgarden.ca (not .com)
By: Jill Nelson on June 16th, 2017
at 8:51 am