15th Jun, 2017

Globe and Mail garden column

My column in the Globe and Mail today  (Thursday June 15, 2017) is about native plants we should be using in the garden. The illustration is of Amsonia  ‘Blue Ice’ a new cultivar of our native blue star.

I saw a collection of  great plant3s  at John’s Garden in Uxbridge Ontario.

Johnsgarden.com

He’s sat 4300 Concession Rd 7

Uxbridge

905.862.8175

Posted by: Marjorie

Great column today, thanks!
The right website address for John’s Garden is johnsgarden.ca (not .com)

By: Jill Nelson on June 16th, 2017
at 8:51 am

