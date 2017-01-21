In case you miss it and might like to here it, this is the essay I did for the Sunday Edition January 22, 2017:

Jan 20

How to use time in old age? “I don’t want to kill time. I want to be doing something useful.” @Marjorie_Harris essay cbc.ca/1.3941102

This year I have closed part of my Marjorie Harris Gardens business: the installation and maintenance part. I will still carry on being a plant consultant and garden designer, write as much about gardening as is possible. But have a listen to my reasoning about slowing down.