21st Jan, 2017

The Sunday Edition Essay

In case you miss it and might like to here it, this is the essay I did for the Sunday Edition January 22, 2017:

This year I have closed part of my Marjorie Harris Gardens business:  the installation and maintenance part.  I will still carry on being a plant consultant and garden designer, write as much about gardening as is possible. But have a listen to my reasoning about slowing down.

 

