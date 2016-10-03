In this week’s Globe column I suggested some wonderful plants that did well in a summer of endless sun and little rain.
Posted by: Marjorie
Categories:
Uncategorized
In this week’s Globe column I suggested some wonderful plants that did well in a summer of endless sun and little rain.
Posted by: Marjorie
Categories:
Uncategorized
Where do you purchase the calamintha nepeta, humber nurseries does not carry it, is it winter hardy, in italy it is used as a culinary herb.
By: Jo on October 7th, 2016
at 6:36 pm