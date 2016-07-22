Here’s my column for this week:

From: Hydrangea paniculata ‘Bobo’: The perfect plant for the urban gardener – The Globe and Mail

http://www.theglobeandmail.com/life/home-and-garden/gardening/hydrangea-paniculata-bobo-the-perfect-plant-for-the-urban-gardener/article31061327/

I’ve been accused of hating hydrangeas: not true. I like some of them a great deal. I hate it when they are overused in a landscapery design. You know, a grass, fifteen hydrangeas and three squares of heucheras. Voià a modern garden. Sooooo boring. In the next week, I’ll put up some of the gardens we’ve been doing this year. It has been thrilling. Great clients and wonderful plants.