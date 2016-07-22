Here’s my column for this week:
From: Hydrangea paniculata ‘Bobo’: The perfect plant for the urban gardener – The Globe and Mail
http://www.theglobeandmail.com/life/home-and-garden/gardening/hydrangea-paniculata-bobo-the-perfect-plant-for-the-urban-gardener/article31061327/
I’ve been accused of hating hydrangeas: not true. I like some of them a great deal. I hate it when they are overused in a landscapery design. You know, a grass, fifteen hydrangeas and three squares of heucheras. Voià a modern garden. Sooooo boring. In the next week, I’ll put up some of the gardens we’ve been doing this year. It has been thrilling. Great clients and wonderful plants.
Posted by: Marjorie
Categories:
Globe and Mail copy
Marjorie Suggests
Spring
Summer
Uncategorized
Winter