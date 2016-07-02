2nd Jul, 2016

plant of the week: Spirea

My column in the Globe and Mail can be found at:

globeandmail.com   go to  Life  then Home & Design then Gardening

Spirea ‘Double Strike Red’
I have been so busy this summer but things are returning to a normal work load so I’m hoping to be on this blog more often.  And if anyone can tell be how to get a direct link to my column I would be ever so grateful.

 

Thanks

 

Posted by: Marjorie

Hi, Marjoire. Here’s a direct link to the item you refer to above: http://www.theglobeandmail.com/life/home-and-garden/gardening/make-a-splash-in-your-garden-with-spireajaponica-double-play-red/article30712120/

By: Nina Kirienko on July 6th, 2016
at 10:26 am

I miss my Spirea ‘Double Strike Red’ that I bought to support a college student in 1969. Your article has started my thoughts on getting some plants, hopefully next spring, and enjoy them again.

By: Larry on August 21st, 2016
at 9:48 pm

