I was on Fresh Morning this weekend. Great fun with Mary Ito. I mentioned a couple of plants I think people should look at for indoors possibilities:

Papyrus ‘Baby Tut’ was a marvelous annual this year. If you can rescue it, bring it indoors in a container with bagged potting soil. Cut back to about an inch above the soil in the container. Make sure it never dries out and do the pebble in a saucer trick. Keep them in a sunny spot in temperatures between 16 and 24C and see how they will work out during the winter. The soft floaty fronds are worth the effort.

The other plant I enjoyed in containers all over the garden, deck and now I have one indoors. It’s called Plectranthus ‘Mona Lavender’. In the past these annuals have performed really well indoors. Just don’t water them too often and give it lots of light.

I’ll put up pictures of them as soon as I figure out, once again just how small I have to have them. It’s a constant learning curve.

But the new Quarterly will be out this week so contact me and we’ll send it along to you.