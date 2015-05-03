I complained about the water a few days ago, now with a brisk tidying up of the much, the paths edged nicely and bulbs just popping everywhere. Makes this old heart soar with joy, This morning I was on Niki Jabbour’s radio show this a.m. Tremendous energy and information. Now to go out and admire the garden and see the things about to unfurl: Cornus controversa ‘Variegata’ and the fabulous Stewartia pseudocamillia which is going to be smothered in blooms shortly.

The damage to the evergreens is intense and in most gardens they should be watered this weekend if the soil around them is at all dry.