Spring always means a rise in ground level water, everybody in the neighbourhood draining into my garden and the usual playground: Some friends tell me I loe the flood and could do without it because it’s so much fun slogging around the back garden. It sure is like being a kid again. I’ve been messing around with sump pumps and getting people in to help make the whole crazy system work. There are days when I could do with out it all. Then there are other days when I can see so much stuff burgeoning albeit slightly under water. Things are getting drier slowly. But it meant we couldn’t put duck compost everywhere so we’ll fling it about later this week